UrduPoint.com

Colombian President Condemns Hypocritical Cocaine War Over Destruction Of Selva Forests

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Colombian President Condemns Hypocritical Cocaine War Over Destruction of Selva Forests

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned on Tuesday the hypocrisy of "consumer countries," who profit from fight against drugs, causing irreparable damage to Selva forests and its inhabitants.

The consumer countries allow forests to burn, destroying plants with poisons to hide the disasters of their own society, the president said during a speech to the UN General Assembly in New York, adding that those states insist on destroying the Amazon jungle, regardless of environmental damage, extracting local natural reserves, such as coal and oil, out of a thirst for power and money.

According to the president, the US has been looking for ways to support and lead the fight against drug production for years. At the same time, the appeals of scientists were ignored, and the fight against cocaine had serious consequences, Petro noted .

"Selva and its inhabitants are declared guilty of this plague (drug addiction), which has struck and exhausted the world power. The relations of the authorities are affected by the addiction to money, to perpetuating oneself, to oil, to cocaine and to the strongest drugs that enhance the analgesic effect," the president said, adding that there is nothing more hypocritical than a discourse about saving Selva forests and its population.

Before his speech, Petro said that his government would make efforts to convince coca producers to replace it with other profitable agricultural crops. According to the president, the current policy of combating drug trafficking has completely failed and the approach to this problem should be changed.

Colombia is the world's main producer and exporter of cocaine. More than 90% of the world's coca plantations are concentrated in the so-called Andean Drug Triangle, which includes Colombia, Peru and Bolivia. Coca grows in small quantities on plantations in Panama, Ecuador, southwestern Venezuela and northeastern Brazil. Hundreds of tons of cocaine are shipped annually from South America to the US, the main and most solvent market for narcotic drugs on the continent.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Drugs Oil Same Lead New York Ecuador Brazil Bolivia Panama Peru Colombia Venezuela Money Market From Government

Recent Stories

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Th ..

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Their Lawmakers to Visit Russia ..

27 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolv ..

AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolve Kashmir issue

27 minutes ago
 Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't I ..

Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't Impact Food, Medicine Access

35 minutes ago
 Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russi ..

Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russia - White House

35 minutes ago
 Biden to Announce New US Aid to Tackle Food Crisis ..

Biden to Announce New US Aid to Tackle Food Crisis During UNGA Meeting Wednesday ..

35 minutes ago
 Ethiopia rejects UN report warning of crimes again ..

Ethiopia rejects UN report warning of crimes against humanity in Tigray

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.