Communication Lost With Indonesian Navy Submarine During Drills - Reports
Wed 21st April 2021
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Communication was lost with an Indonesian navy submarine that was taking part in drills near Bali, the Daily Start news outlet reported on Wednesday.
According to the news agency, 53 people are on board the missing submarine.
Indonesia has requested assistance from Singapore and Australia who have submarine rescue vessels, Daily Start reported.