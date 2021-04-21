UrduPoint.com
Communication Lost With Indonesian Navy Submarine During Drills - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Communication was lost with an Indonesian navy submarine that was taking part in drills near Bali, the Daily Start news outlet reported on Wednesday.

According to the news agency, 53 people are on board the missing submarine.

Indonesia has requested assistance from Singapore and Australia who have submarine rescue vessels, Daily Start reported.

More Stories From World

