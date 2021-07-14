Company Shimizu Starts Evacuating Japanese Workers Amid COVID Spike in Indonesia - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The first charter flight with Japanese employees of construction company Shimizu and their family members has departed from Jakarta amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

The company has decided to evacuate its Japanese personnel and their families due to the current epidemiological situation in the country as well as the Indonesian health system allegedly being incapable of providing timely treatment to all COVID-19 patients.

According to the news agency, 50 Shimizu employees left Indonesia on that flight.

The NHK broadcaster reports that nine Japanese nationals have died from the coronavirus disease in Indonesia from June 26 to this Monday.

Recently, Indonesia reports around 40,000 new cases a day. To curb the spread of the virus, the country declared a state of emergency in several regions from July 3 to July 20. In total, Indonesia has logged more than 2.6 million cumulative cases, including 2.1 million recoveries and over 68,000 fatalities.