MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland confirmed the position of the United States that Donbas conflict settlement is unlikely without agreeing on the special status of the region, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Wednesday.

Nuland and Kozak held a meeting in Moscow on Wednesday.

"During the negotiations, the position of the United States, voiced in Geneva, was confirmed that without agreeing on the future parameters of autonomy, or in other words, the special status of Donbas within Ukraine, significant progress in resolving the conflict is hardly possible. Taking into account the coincidence of approaches on this principled position, we agreed to continue mutual consultations," Kozak told reporters.