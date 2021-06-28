Containment of Russia by West Destroying Mechanism of Cybersecurity Cooperation - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The Western policy of containing Russia results in the destruction of existing mechanisms of cooperation in the information security as substantial partnership is replaced by groundless accusations, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Oleg Khramov told Sputnik.

"Russian approaches to forming the system of international information security are shared by many members of the international community. At the same time, the Western policy of containing Russia's development results in hampering the formation [of new] and destroying the earlier created mechanisms of cooperation in ensuring information security, including bilateral ones," Khramov said.