Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,099,509 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 38,965,020 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 26,884,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Thursday, 6,086 new deaths and 404,758 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,103 new deaths, followed by India with 895 and Brazil with 713.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 217,717 deaths from 7,980,899 cases. At least 3,177,397 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 152,460 deaths from 5,169,386 cases, India with 112,161 deaths from 7,370,468 cases, Mexico with 85,285 deaths from 834,910 cases, and the United Kingdom with 43,293 deaths from 673,622 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 102 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 89, Bolivia 72, Spain 72.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,646 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,759 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 375,883 deaths from 10,328,038 cases, Europe 247,191 deaths from 7,031,700 infections, and the United States and Canada 227,416 deaths from 8,172,629 cases.

Asia has reported 156,870 deaths from 9,515,465 cases, the middle East 52,033 deaths from 2,268,148 cases, Africa 39,115 deaths from 1,616,057 cases, and Oceania 1,001 deaths from 32,992 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.