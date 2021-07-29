Cosmonauts on ISS Report Unplanned Activation of Engines on Nauka Module

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky aboard the International Space Station (ISS) informed the Mission Control Center near Moscow about the unplanned activation of engines of the new module Nauka, according to the crew's negotiations with the Earth, broadcast by NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky aboard the International Space Station (ISS) informed the Mission Control Center near Moscow about the unplanned activation of engines of the new module Nauka, according to the crew's negotiations with the Earth, broadcast by NASA.

Earlier in the day, Nauka docked to ISS module Zvezda.

"I can confirm that the engines are still working, and we can feel it," Novitsky told the mission control center.

Earlier, the cosmonauts opened one of the transfer hatches between the Zvezda and Nauka module, but then they were asked to close it again.

In addition, the Houston Mission Control Center told the astronauts that due to the activation of engines, the station changed its position.