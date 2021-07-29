UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cosmonauts On ISS Report Unplanned Activation Of Engines On Nauka Module

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:38 PM

Cosmonauts on ISS Report Unplanned Activation of Engines on Nauka Module

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky aboard the International Space Station (ISS) informed the Mission Control Center near Moscow about the unplanned activation of engines of the new module Nauka, according to the crew's negotiations with the Earth, broadcast by NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky aboard the International Space Station (ISS) informed the Mission Control Center near Moscow about the unplanned activation of engines of the new module Nauka, according to the crew's negotiations with the Earth, broadcast by NASA.

Earlier in the day, Nauka docked to ISS module Zvezda.

"I can confirm that the engines are still working, and we can feel it," Novitsky told the mission control center.

Earlier, the cosmonauts opened one of the transfer hatches between the Zvezda and Nauka module, but then they were asked to close it again.

In addition, the Houston Mission Control Center told the astronauts that due to the activation of engines, the station changed its position.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Houston

Recent Stories

SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE ..

9 minutes ago

Foreign Secy highlights Pakistan's facilitative ro ..

10 seconds ago

Spain closes spying case against ex-defence minist ..

13 seconds ago

Bahrain desires augmented bilateral ties with Paki ..

15 seconds ago

CM directs to ensure timely completion of dams to ..

17 seconds ago

People reject PPP, PML-N for not delivering in AJK ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.