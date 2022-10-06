Court Orders Dutch Authorities to Improve Conditions for Receiving Refugees - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The Hague district court on Thursday ordered the Dutch authorities to urgently take measures to improve the conditions for receiving refugees and bring them in line with EU standards, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) reported.

According to the court order, every asylum seeker who has applied to a refugee reception center in the Netherlands has the right to asylum and must be immediately provided with an indoor bed, food, drinking water and access to sanitation facilities, according to NOS.

In late August, Dutch media reported that some 700 refugees had to stay overnight outside a migrant reception center in the Dutch village of Ter Apel as it did not have space to accommodate them, so Amsterdam authorities pledged to temporarily accommodate at least 1,000 refugees on a cruise ship. Consequently, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic called on Dutch authorities to urgently take measures to improve conditions for receiving refugees in the country.