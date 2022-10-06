UrduPoint.com

Court Orders Dutch Authorities To Improve Conditions For Receiving Refugees - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Court Orders Dutch Authorities to Improve Conditions for Receiving Refugees - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The Hague district court on Thursday ordered the Dutch authorities to urgently take measures to improve the conditions for receiving refugees and bring them in line with EU standards, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) reported.

According to the court order, every asylum seeker who has applied to a refugee reception center in the Netherlands has the right to asylum and must be immediately provided with an indoor bed, food, drinking water and access to sanitation facilities, according to NOS.

In late August, Dutch media reported that some 700 refugees had to stay overnight outside a migrant reception center in the Dutch village of Ter Apel as it did not have space to accommodate them, so Amsterdam authorities pledged to temporarily accommodate at least 1,000 refugees on a cruise ship. Consequently, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic called on Dutch authorities to urgently take measures to improve conditions for receiving refugees in the country.

Related Topics

Water Europe The Hague Amsterdam Netherlands August Media Refugee Court

Recent Stories

PTI senators boycott Parliament's joint session

PTI senators boycott Parliament's joint session

9 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab orders making anti-dengue ca ..

Chief Minister Punjab orders making anti-dengue campaign more effective

11 seconds ago
 Russian Prime Minister to Attend Eurasian Intergov ..

Russian Prime Minister to Attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Armenia O ..

12 seconds ago
 EPD to start pilot project of 'weather generators' ..

EPD to start pilot project of 'weather generators' for smog control

14 seconds ago
 2,368,284 calls received at 15 helpline during Sep ..

2,368,284 calls received at 15 helpline during September

15 seconds ago
 PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Managemen ..

PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Management Systems for TEPA for Workflo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.