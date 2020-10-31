UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Tally In Russia Increases By 18,140 To 1,618,116 - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 01:28 PM

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has increased by 18,140 to 1,618,116 in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has increased by 18,140 to 1,618,116 in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Saturday.

"In the last 24 hours, there have been 18,140 [newly] confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection in 85 regions, including 4,401 detected cases (24.

3%) without clinical implications," the center said in a statement, adding that the total number of cases has risen to 1,618,116.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases is at 1.1 percent.

More Stories From World

