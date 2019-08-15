(Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The crew of the Ural Airlines' Airbus A321 plane, which made an emergency landing in the Moscow region earlier on Thursday, have been grounded for the period of the check, a representative of the Ural Airlines told Sputnik

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The crew of the Ural Airlines' Airbus A321 plane, which made an emergency landing in the Moscow region earlier on Thursday, have been grounded for the period of the check, a representative of the Ural Airlines told Sputnik.

"Crew members have been grounded pending the check.

This is a standard procedure," the representative said.

The Simferopol-bound aircraft, with 226 passengers and seven crew members on board, was forced to make a hard landing soon after taking off from the Moscow region's Zhukovsky Airport after seagulls were sucked into both of its engines. According to the Health Ministry, 23 people were hospitalized after the accident. The Investigative Committee launched a criminal probe into the matter.