Czech Gov't To Ask Parliament To Extend State Of Emergency Until December 3

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:14 PM

Czech Gov't to Ask Parliament to Extend State of Emergency Until December 3

The government of the Czech Republic will ask the parliament to extend the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday

The state of emergency has been in place in the Czech Republic since October 5. The spring coronavirus-related state of emergency lasted from March 12 to May 17.

"The COVID-19 disease environment requires continued support of the counter-pandemic emergency response. Therefore, the government decided at an extraordinary meeting today to ask the parliament to extend the state of emergency for another 30 days, until December 3," Babis told reporters.

The Czech state of emergency entailed closures of schools, food businesses, entertainment sites and all shops but grocery stores. People were ordered to not leave home except for essential reasons. Face masks were made mandatory outdoors and the consumption of alcohol in public spaces was banned.

On Monday, the Czech government declared a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from October 28 to November 3.

The Czech health authorities have recorded over 10,000 new cases over the past day, which took the cumulative toll to 162,785 cases. A record high of 15,252 new cases per day was recorded last Friday.

