Dar Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment For Stronger Ties With North Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening ties with North African countries including Algeria and Egypt, through enhanced connectivity and broader cooperation across diverse fields.

The deputy prime minister said this during a "meaningful interaction" with Foreign Minister of Egypt Badr Abdelatty and of Algeria Ahmed Attaf, on sidelines of 21st extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Minister of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

In the meeting, they discussed the grave situation in Palestine, stressing the urgent need for humanitarian access, a ceasefire, and lasting peace, while underscoring the importance of unity within the Muslim Ummah in these challenging times.

