Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 26 August 2025

Arslan Farid Published August 26, 2025 | 08:32 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 August 2025 is 360,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 308,900. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 August 2025 is 360,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 308,900.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 330,245 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 283,156.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 360,300 Rs 330,245
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 308,900 Rs 283,156
Per Gram Gold Rs 30,890 Rs 28,316

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business