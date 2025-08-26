Open Menu

UN Initially Allocates $600,000 For Relief Work In Pakistan's Flood-battered Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 12:50 PM

UN initially allocates $600,000 for relief work in Pakistan's flood-battered areas

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The United Nations has initially released $600,000 for relief of the victims of deadly flash floods triggered by heavy rains in various areas of Pakistan, according to a U.N. Spokesperson.

Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the regular noon briefing that Pakistani authorities are leading the response, with support from the United Nations and local partners. 

Meanwhile, a team of UN officials is expected to conduct a mission to assess flood damages, tentatively on Wednesday.

Over 400 people have been killed and more than 190 injured by monsoon rain and flash floods. Over 20,000 people remain displaced due to the flooding.

According to Pakistan’s Meteorological Department,  a new monsoon system is in the forecast, with heavy rainfall expected to continue in the coming days. 

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that people affected by the flooding need shelter supplies, medical assistance, cash for work, hygiene kits, clean drinking water, and education, as well as protection support, particularly for women and girls.

Since the start of the 2025 monsoon season on 26 June, Pakistan has faced extensive destruction from heavy rains and floods, with 798 reported fatalities and more than 1,000 injuries, the UN said.

APP/ift

