UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Date Of New Russian-Australian-Dutch Consultations On MH17 Uncertain - Australian Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 12:50 PM

Date of New Russian-Australian-Dutch Consultations on MH17 Uncertain - Australian Diplomat

The date of the next round of Australian-Russian-Dutch consultations on the 2014 MH17 aircraft crash in the east of Ukraine remains uncertain, Australian Ambassador to Russia Graeme Meehan said in an interview with RIA Novosti, expressing hope that new negotiations would follow in 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The date of the next round of Australian-Russian-Dutch consultations on the 2014 MH17 aircraft crash in the east of Ukraine remains uncertain, Australian Ambassador to Russia Graeme Meehan said in an interview with RIA Novosti, expressing hope that new negotiations would follow in 2019.

The negotiations between Russia, the Netherlands and Australia, which is a member of the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT), are ongoing, the diplomat noted.

"Well, I know there have been further discussions since March. There were some talks recently, and there will be more talks later in the year, but I don't have a date exactly," Meehan said.

Meehan added that Australia would be "happy" to consider a message by Josef Resch, a German detective who has carried out his own investigation into the MH17 crash at the order of a private client, if he decided to provide it to Canberra upon facing another refusal from the JIT to take his information into account.

"Of course, [we would be] very happy to consider, and I think the JIT will consider any new information whether it is from him or anyone else. We are not closing into any new information," Meehan said, when asked whether Australia would consider a message by Resch, noting that if the detective wanted to give Australia information, he would be "most welcome to do that.

"

The diplomat also praised the JIT's professionalism.

"Certainly for me I'm not trying to analyze myself or to second guess the evidence, but I have confidence in the professionalism of the investigators. I know they subject all evidence to a very thorough and careful analysis," Meehan said.

Resch, who claims he is aware of who is responsible for the deadly crash, has made attempts to provide the JIT with evidence related to the case, but has got a refusal because of asking to make the materials public. Resch has said he could contact Russia, Malaysia and other countries and suggest them to publish his information about the tragedy.

Flight MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people on board were killed. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's easternmost region have exchanged blame for the downing of the plane.

The JIT has concluded that the plane was brought down by a missile that came from the 53rd Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, based near Russia's Kursk. The Russian Foreign Ministry has refuted the conclusions as groundless and called the investigation biased.

Related Topics

Australia Ukraine Russia German Canberra Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Kursk Kiev Malaysia Netherlands March July 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Kashmiris passion for freedom to continue against ..

30 minutes ago

Nazarbayeva Re-Elected as Kazakh Upper House Speak ..

1 minute ago

Papua New Guinea cancels Australia migrant camp co ..

2 minutes ago

Indian police use drones to monitor people's activ ..

2 minutes ago

Dispute kills three in Bannu

15 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.