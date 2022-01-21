UrduPoint.com

Dead, Wounded In Strike On Yemen Prison: Red Cross, Huthi Rebels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 03:22 PM

An air strike has destroyed a prison in the Huthi rebel stronghold of Saada in northern Yemen, leaving many dead or wounded, the insurgents said Friday as the Red Cross confirmed an attack

Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :An air strike has destroyed a prison in the Huthi rebel stronghold of Saada in northern Yemen, leaving many dead or wounded, the insurgents said Friday as the Red Cross confirmed an attack.

"There was a targeting of a detention centre in Saada and currently ICRC teams are inspecting the location to verify the numbers of dead and injured," Basheer Omar, spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen, told AFP.

