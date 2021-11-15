The death toll from attacks last week in eastern DR Congo attributed to the ADF rebel group has risen to 38, the Red Cross and a security watchdog said Monday

The toll, which initially stood at five in an attack on a hospital in Beni, "has been revised to 38 dead after the discovery of new bodies" in two neighbouring villages, the respected Kivu Security Tracker reported. The local Red Cross also counted 38 dead.