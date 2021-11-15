UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Attack In DR Congo's Beni Jumps To 38: Experts, NGO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:39 PM

Death toll from attack in DR Congo's Beni jumps to 38: experts, NGO

The death toll from attacks last week in eastern DR Congo attributed to the ADF rebel group has risen to 38, the Red Cross and a security watchdog said Monday

Beni, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The death toll from attacks last week in eastern DR Congo attributed to the ADF rebel group has risen to 38, the Red Cross and a security watchdog said Monday.

The toll, which initially stood at five in an attack on a hospital in Beni, "has been revised to 38 dead after the discovery of new bodies" in two neighbouring villages, the respected Kivu Security Tracker reported. The local Red Cross also counted 38 dead.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Beni Congo From

Recent Stories

'I'm willing' to run for Brazil president, says Lu ..

'I'm willing' to run for Brazil president, says Lula

3 minutes ago
 EU to impose new Belarus sanctions in 'coming days ..

EU to impose new Belarus sanctions in 'coming days'

3 minutes ago
 UK expands Covid booster rollout to under 50s

UK expands Covid booster rollout to under 50s

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad police trace 24 blind murder cases; arre ..

Islamabad police trace 24 blind murder cases; arrest 44 killers

3 minutes ago
 Samina Arif Alvi stresses on training & education ..

Samina Arif Alvi stresses on training & education of disabled children

6 minutes ago
 Zeman Transferred to Regular Ward, to Meet With Ba ..

Zeman Transferred to Regular Ward, to Meet With Babis on Monday - Hospital

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.