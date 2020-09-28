Death Toll From Coronavirus in Moscow Increases by 16 - Health Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus in the Russian capital city of Moscow has reached 5,180, with 16 new fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, Russia's COVID-19 response center said in an update on Sunday.

"In Moscow, 16 patients with confirmed pneumonia and positive coronvirus test results died," the center said.

On Saturday, 18 people died in Moscow due to coronavirus-related complications.