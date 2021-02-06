Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Surpasses 230,000 People - Health Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by 1,239 to 230,034 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Friday.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 50,872 to 9,447,165.

Brazil comes third on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States and India, which have recorded more than 26.79 million and 10.8 million COVID-19 patients, respectively.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 105.32 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.29 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.