Death Toll From COVID-19 in US Exceeds 6,000 - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus disease in the United States has reached 6,053 out of a total of over 245,500 infected persons, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The largest number of COVID-19 fatalities was in New York, where the disease has left 1,562 people dead.

The number of recovered patients across the country stands at 9,228.

The United States has been the most affected nation in terms of number of cases. To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 53,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.