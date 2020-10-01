Death toll from floods in Nigeria climbs to 95

The death toll from floods in Nigeria has risen to 95, according to local media reports. Sixteen more people were killed in floods caused by heavy rains in 19 regions of Jigawa state, Alhaji Yusuf Sani Babura, executive secretary of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), told reporters

ABUJA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The death toll from floods in Nigeria has risen to 95, according to local media reports. Sixteen more people were killed in floods caused by heavy rains in 19 regions of Jigawa state, Alhaji Yusuf Sani Babura, executive secretary of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), told reporters.

Thousands of people have become homeless and tens of thousands of hectares of cultivated land have been submerged.

The rainy season runs from June to September in West Africa. Other countries in the region such as Burkina Faso, Niger and Senegal also experienced flooding this year.