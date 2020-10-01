UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Floods In Nigeria Climbs To 95

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:46 PM

Death toll from floods in Nigeria climbs to 95

The death toll from floods in Nigeria has risen to 95, according to local media reports. Sixteen more people were killed in floods caused by heavy rains in 19 regions of Jigawa state, Alhaji Yusuf Sani Babura, executive secretary of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), told reporters

ABUJA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The death toll from floods in Nigeria has risen to 95, according to local media reports. Sixteen more people were killed in floods caused by heavy rains in 19 regions of Jigawa state, Alhaji Yusuf Sani Babura, executive secretary of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), told reporters.

Thousands of people have become homeless and tens of thousands of hectares of cultivated land have been submerged.

The rainy season runs from June to September in West Africa. Other countries in the region such as Burkina Faso, Niger and Senegal also experienced flooding this year.

Related Topics

Africa Burkina Faso Senegal Niger Nigeria June September Media From Rains

Recent Stories

UVAS holds seminar on Clean and Green Pakistan

11 minutes ago

3-days National Workshop on Small Animal Radiograp ..

11 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s struggle for Pakistan will be rem ..

13 minutes ago

A solemn ceremony of signing a number of important ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Records 8,945 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

4 minutes ago

Navalny 'Obviously' Working With Western Special S ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.