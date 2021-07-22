UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Riots In South Africa Reaches 337 - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The death toll from riots in the South African provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has increased to 337 on Thursday, Kumbudzo Ntshaveni, the acting minister under the President of South Africa, said.

Earlier reports said that 276 people were killed in the unrest.

In total, 258 people died in KwaZulu-Natal and 79 more in Gauteng.

Riots erupted in South Africa following the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Troops have been sent to quell the unrest

More Stories From World

