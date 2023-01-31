UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Unrest in Peru Rises to 58 - Ombudsman's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The death toll from the ongoing unrest in Peru climbed to 58 over the weekend, with as many as 48 killed in clashes with the police, Luis Alvarado, a spokesman for the Peruvian Ombudsman's Office, said.

"At the moment, we confirm the death of 58 people ” 10 civilians died in road incidents, 48 (were killed) in clashes with the police," Alvarado told Peruvian news agency Exitosa Noticias on Monday.

On December 7, 2022, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026.

Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government, and call for an immediate presidential election and termination of the country's parliament. At least 53 people have reportedly died since the start of the protests.

