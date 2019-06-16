Death Toll in Mogadishu Car Bomb Blast Rises to 9 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) The number of people, who were killed by the Saturday car explosion in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, has increased to nine, media reported on Sunday.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the number of injured people has risen from 16 to 25.

The car explosion was almost immediately followed by another blast that killed the terrorist. The incident took place near the parliamentary building and a busy intersection on the road to the international airport.

The Somali security forces have reportedly detained a suspected accomplice of the terrorist.

Al-Shabaab terror organization, which has sworn allegiance to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. Al-Shabaab has been staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose the Sharia law.