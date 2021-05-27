UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In San Jose Rail Yard Shooting Rises To 9 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Death Toll in San Jose Rail Yard Shooting Rises to 9 - Reports

The death toll in a shooting at a rail yard in California's San Jose has risen to nine, excluding the gunman himself, media reported on Thursday, citing local authorities.

Previous reports indicated that the attack left nine people dead, including the gunman himself, and many others injured

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The death toll in a shooting at a rail yard in California's San Jose has risen to nine, excluding the gunman himself, media reported on Thursday, citing local authorities.

Previous reports indicated that the attack left nine people dead, including the gunman himself, and many others injured.

Late on Wednesday, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office released the Names of people killed in the incident, the NBC Bay Area broadcaster reported. The list included nine names. Alex Ward Fritch, aged 49, was transported to the hospital in critical condition and died in the evening.

The shooting started early Wednesday morning at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) Light Rail train yard, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said. The gunman was identified as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, a VTA employee.

An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

