Death Toll in Shootout During Police Raid in Rio De Janeiro Rises to 25 - Reports

The death toll in a shootout between police officers and gang members in one of the favelas of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro has risen to 25, Brazilian media reported on Wednesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The death toll in a shootout between police officers and gang members in one of the favelas of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro has risen to 25, Brazilian media reported on Wednesday.

The number of victims in a police operation in Vila Cruzeiro has risen to 25 after two people died in a hospital in the morning, the G1 news portal reported.

Most of those killed in the shooting were criminal suspects, the portal added, citing police.

On Tuesday morning, Brazilian security forces launched an operation in the Vila Cruzeiro favela to arrest leaders of a Brazilian criminal group, resulting in clashes and a shootout with the police. Local residents reported that they heard the first shots at 4:00 local time (7:00 GMT).