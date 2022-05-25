UrduPoint.com

Death Toll In Shootout During Police Raid In Rio De Janeiro Rises To 25 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Death Toll in Shootout During Police Raid in Rio De Janeiro Rises to 25 - Reports

The death toll in a shootout between police officers and gang members in one of the favelas of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro has risen to 25, Brazilian media reported on Wednesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The death toll in a shootout between police officers and gang members in one of the favelas of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro has risen to 25, Brazilian media reported on Wednesday.

The number of victims in a police operation in Vila Cruzeiro has risen to 25 after two people died in a hospital in the morning, the G1 news portal reported.

Most of those killed in the shooting were criminal suspects, the portal added, citing police.

On Tuesday morning, Brazilian security forces launched an operation in the Vila Cruzeiro favela to arrest leaders of a Brazilian criminal group, resulting in clashes and a shootout with the police. Local residents reported that they heard the first shots at 4:00 local time (7:00 GMT).

Related Topics

Police Died Rio De Janeiro Brazil Criminals Media

Recent Stories

DC for comprehensive crackdown against illegal hou ..

DC for comprehensive crackdown against illegal housing societies

33 seconds ago
 Lukewarm response forces Imran to seek face-saving ..

Lukewarm response forces Imran to seek face-saving: Marriyum Aurangzeb

36 seconds ago
 Salah staying at Liverpool 'for sure' next season ..

Salah staying at Liverpool 'for sure' next season as Mane hints at exit

38 seconds ago
 Five killed, several injured in Banu traffic accid ..

Five killed, several injured in Banu traffic accident

40 seconds ago
 Imran Khan involved in violating laws, sabotaging ..

Imran Khan involved in violating laws, sabotaging peace: Minister

47 minutes ago
 Massive rallies held at both sides of Kashmir to p ..

Massive rallies held at both sides of Kashmir to protest against Yasin Malik's c ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.