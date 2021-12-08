Delegation From Baghdad to Visit EU to Discuss Migrants at Belarusian Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) An Iraqi delegation from three ministries will visit the European Union, including Germany, to discuss the situation with Iraqi migrants stuck at the border between Poland and Belarus, a spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement, Ali Jahangir, said on Wednesday.

The delegation will include the Migration Ministry (MMD), the Foreign Ministry (MOFA), and the Transport Ministry, he added.

"There will be a delegation representing three ministries; MMD, MOFA and transport that will go to Germany and the European Union to discuss the situation of those stranded between the two countries and the need to preserve their lives and arrange their legal status," Jahangir told the Iraqi news Agency.

Baghdad is not aware of the exact number of Iraqi nationals stranded at the border between Poland and Belarus, as well as other countries, given that some of them traveled illegally while others had tourist visas that may have expired, the spokesman explained.

Thousands of migrants have been camping near the Polish-Belarusian border in the hope of forcing their way into the European Union. The ongoing migration crisis escalated last month, leading Warsaw to increase border security and prevent migrants from entering the country. The latter resulted in violent clashes between migrants and security forces.

Although the crisis has somewhat abated, Poland blames Belarus for orchestrating the current migration crisis. Minsk has denied these claims, maintaining that EU sanctions have left it unable to mitigate the flow of migrants through its territory.