Denmark To Build World's 1st Wind Energy Hub As Artificial Island In North Sea - Ministry

Fri 05th February 2021

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Denmark will build the world's first wind energy hub as an artificial island in the North Sea, the largest construction project of its type worth 28.2 billion Euros ($33.7 billion), marking a significant step in the development of wind energy, the Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy and Building said on Thursday.

"Denmark has reached a landmark agreement on the construction of an energy hub in the North Sea. The energy hub will be an artificially constructed island 80 kilometers [50 miles] from the shore of the peninsula Jutland. It will be owned by a public-private partnership," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, the hub aims at strengthening the integration of Europe's power grids and increasing renewable electricity production necessary for a carbon-neutral Europe.

"Today, by agreeing on the construction and ownership of the world's first energy hub in the North Sea, Denmark takes another significant step in the green transition. The energy hub will produce yet unseen amounts of green electricity and is one of the government's flagship projects for the green transition in Europe," the press release added.

When fully implemented, the energy hub will be able to cover the consumption of 10 million European households, the ministry said, adding that in its first phase, it will be able to provide 3 million European households with green energy.

