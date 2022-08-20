UrduPoint.com

Deputy Defense Secretary Says US Developing Counter-Hypersonic Capabilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2022 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) US researchers are developing counter-hypersonic capabilities as part of the United States' approach to hypersonic technology on the battlefield, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said during an event at Purdue University.

"The reality is that the United States has a series of concepts for how it believes it can fight effectively, and we have a good understanding now of where we would employ hypersonic capability in that," Hicks said on Friday. "I don't want to say much more than that, for obvious reasons, but I did mention today we are also really invested in counter-hypersonic because we want to make sure we can defend against others using hypersonic capabilities.

"

The US approach to hypersonic capabilities is different from what the Defense Department believes are Russia's or China's approaches to such capabilities, Hicks said.

The Defense Department would welcome more collaboration with institutions like Purdue University on counter-hypersonics, Hicks also said.

Partnerships with the scientific community are critical to developing defense technology such as hypersonics, Hicks added.

