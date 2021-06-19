Djibouti Wants to See More Equitable Presence of African Nations in UNSC- Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Djibouti wants the United Nations Security Council to be reformed to provide for more equitable representation of the African nations, Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf told Sputnik.

"We also would like to see the Security Council be reformed and see more equitable presence of the African nations at the Security Council level," Youssouf said.