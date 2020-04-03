Dominican President Prolongs Quarantine, Curfew for 15 Days Over COVID-19

President of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina has signed an executive order to prolong restrictive sanitary measures and the curfew in the country for 15 days starting from April 3 in the light of continuing COVID-19 pandemic

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) President of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina has signed an executive order to prolong restrictive sanitary measures and the curfew in the country for 15 days starting from April 3 in the light of continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is necessary to extend the validity of the measures taken in order to reverse the spread of the infection and return the country to normalcy as soon as possible ... All social distancing measures taken by the executive branch on March 17, 2020, as well as extra measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic will remain valid for an additional period of 15 days starting Friday, April 3," the order, published by Dominican government spokesman Roberto Rodriguez-Marchena, read.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Dominican Republic has reached 1,380, while the number of fatalities stands at 60, according to the latest data of the country's Health Ministry.

To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, and over 53,000 have died, according to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University.