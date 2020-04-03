UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dominican President Prolongs Quarantine, Curfew For 15 Days Over COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:00 PM

Dominican President Prolongs Quarantine, Curfew for 15 Days Over COVID-19

President of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina has signed an executive order to prolong restrictive sanitary measures and the curfew in the country for 15 days starting from April 3 in the light of continuing COVID-19 pandemic

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) President of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina has signed an executive order to prolong restrictive sanitary measures and the curfew in the country for 15 days starting from April 3 in the light of continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is necessary to extend the validity of the measures taken in order to reverse the spread of the infection and return the country to normalcy as soon as possible ... All social distancing measures taken by the executive branch on March 17, 2020, as well as extra measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic will remain valid for an additional period of 15 days starting Friday, April 3," the order, published by Dominican government spokesman Roberto Rodriguez-Marchena, read.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Dominican Republic has reached 1,380, while the number of fatalities stands at 60, according to the latest data of the country's Health Ministry.

To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, and over 53,000 have died, according to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Died Medina Dominican Republic March April 2020 All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death toll from Coronavirus climbs to 35 after Pak ..

5 minutes ago

US, EU, UK Block Russia's UNGA Resolution on Sanct ..

10 minutes ago

WB launches first operations for Covid-19 health s ..

6 minutes ago

PM Khan exposes ruling BJP leader’s approach of ..

30 minutes ago

Coronavirus: US says small business aid will start ..

12 minutes ago

Canadian Digital Health Services Company Launches ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.