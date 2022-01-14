UrduPoint.com

Downing Street Apologizes To Queen Over Lockdown Parties

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 06:14 PM

Downing Street apologizes to Queen over lockdown parties

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office has apologized to Queen Elizabeth II after it was revealed that Downing Street staff held lockdown-breaching parties on the eve of her husband's funeral.

"It's deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning and Number 10 has apologized to the palace," a spokesman told reporters Friday after new claims Johnson's staff held parties the night before Prince Philip's funeral.

