UrduPoint.com

DPR Army Has Entered Kherson, Zaporozhye, Kharkov Regions - DPR Leader Pushilin To Sputnik

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 05:20 AM

DPR Army Has Entered Kherson, Zaporozhye, Kharkov Regions - DPR Leader Pushilin to Sputnik

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The Armed Forces of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has already entered the Kherson, Zaporozhye and Kharkov regions of Ukraine, it is impossible to protect Donbas only by reaching the borders of the republics, DPR leader Denis Pushilin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Our units, that is, our reserve regiments, are present in a number of regions...

I'm talking about the Kherson Region, about the Zaporozhye Region, about the Kharkov Region. It is important to realize here that this is not the liberation of Kharkov as such, which is also important for us - this is the possibility to protect the republics in full," Pushilin said.

"That is, in fact, this liberation operation is about the same thing: it was impossible to protect the republics only by reaching the borders of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics - we would simply push the enemy back," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Same Kherson Donetsk

Recent Stories

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid ..

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid spreading anarchy

5 hours ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Deliveri ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Delivering Vital Drugs to Donbas

5 hours ago
 Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South ..

Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South Punjab

5 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life impriso ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life imprisonment to Yasin Malik

5 hours ago
 Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks W ..

Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks With Turkey - Finnish Foreign M ..

5 hours ago
 People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed ..

People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed at creating chaos: Maryam Nawa ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.