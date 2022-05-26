DPR Army Has Entered Kherson, Zaporozhye, Kharkov Regions - DPR Leader Pushilin to Sputnik

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The Armed Forces of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has already entered the Kherson, Zaporozhye and Kharkov regions of Ukraine, it is impossible to protect Donbas only by reaching the borders of the republics, DPR leader Denis Pushilin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Our units, that is, our reserve regiments, are present in a number of regions...

I'm talking about the Kherson Region, about the Zaporozhye Region, about the Kharkov Region. It is important to realize here that this is not the liberation of Kharkov as such, which is also important for us - this is the possibility to protect the republics in full," Pushilin said.

"That is, in fact, this liberation operation is about the same thing: it was impossible to protect the republics only by reaching the borders of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics - we would simply push the enemy back," he said.