DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Needs Escalation In Donbas To Escape Political Settlement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Kiev is interested in an escalation of the conflict in Donbas, as it could be used a pretext to drift away from a political crisis settlement, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova told Sputnik.

"The ceasefire will be observed if there is will and if there are orders to comply with the measures, However, this is not in Ukraine's interests at the moment. Escalation and aggravation is in its interests. If the ceasefire is observed, then it will be necessary to proceed to a political settlement, and the Ukrainian side completely blocks political issues. They make the situation escalate in order to switch the attention of the Contact Group to security issues again," Nikonorova, who represents DPR in the Trilateral Contact Group, said.

