DR Congo city closes schools, markets after weekend bombs

Beni, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The eastern DR Congo city of Beni on Monday closed its schools, markets and churches for 48 hours after three bomb attacks over the weekend sparked fears of further violence.

The attacks included the first targeting a Catholic Church building and the first suicide bombing in the region, which has declared a "state of siege" after a string of massacres carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia.

Beni Mayor Narcisse Muteba announced a curfew late Sunday after the third attack, saying "everyone should go inside because we have information that something else is being planned".

On Monday Muteba ordered all schools, churches and markets closed for two days.

"I don't want to see any crowds, but we are calling on everyone to remain calm," he said in a statement.

Muteba, a police colonel who replaced the city's civilian leader a few weeks ago, also asked that anyone wanting to enter Beni carry their identity papers.

Only a few motorcycle taxis and private cars could be seen along the city's main arteries early Monday, while shops were shuttered and markets were closed.

A few restaurants opened in the afternoon, but customers were scarce.