DR Congo convicts get 15 years over jail rapes

Lubumbashi, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Ten convicts were handed 15-year jail terms on Wednesday for the rape of dozens of female inmates at a prison in the Democratic Republic of Congo, lawyers said.

Fifty-six women were repeatedly raped during a three-day mutiny at Kasapa jail in Lubumbashi in September 2020.

Three of the women were infected with the AIDS virus and 16 became pregnant after the assault, according to lawyers for the victims.

Prosecutors had sought 20-year terms against the accused, who were also sentenced to pay the equivalent of US$5,000 (4,400 Euros) to each of the women.