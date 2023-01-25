Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities on 2nd day of Dubai Customs 6th Week

On its second day, the 6th Dubai Customs Week saw a number of activities that went in line with this year’s slogan: “Customs Innovations for Future Generations”

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023) On its second day, the 6th Dubai Customs Week saw a number of activities that went in line with this year’s slogan: “Customs Innovations for Future Generations”.

The Client Happiness Department organized a lecture on client categories and the government efforts to raise clients’ happiness, delivered by Wesam Mohammed, Training Specialist. The lecture was attended by 25 customs employees. Another lecture organized by the Department attracted 40 employees who listened to Fatma Sayed Al-Hashmi talking about success factors of secret shoppers and means to develop services at the government sector. Edris Behzad, Director of Client Happiness Department and Yousef Al-Hashimi, (Acting) Executive Director, Customer Management Division awarded the two lecturers consecutively.

The Passenger Operations Department, Terminal 2, Dubai International Airport, organized an event at the Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal. One of the Harbour’s most remarkable features is its 120,000 sqm cruise facility. With two operational cruise terminals, each fully equipped with facilities and amenities of the highest standard, Dubai Harbour boasts one of the most advanced cruise terminals in the region capable of accommodating even the largest cruise ships, with expectations to raise the number of cruise passengers to 650,000 annually.

Dubai Customs provides best services to cruise passengers in cooperation with partners and cruise liners.

The 6th Dubai Customs Week (23 to 31 January), is organized by Dubai Customs for the 6th year in a row, and taking place in conjunction with the International Customs Day, which is observed annually on 26th January.

There are 23 events throughout the customs week to educate clients, partners and society about Dubai Customs plans and future projects, as well as its major innovations and IPR efforts. There are certain activities to honor distinguished clients at customs centers, and the new plans to develop customs services provided to passengers at Dubai airports will be discussed with strategic partners.

On 26th January, Dubai Customs will celebrate the International Customs Day by holding a forum on that will focus on innovations and the future of customs, which goes in line with the WCO’s trend this year.

The World Customs Organization is dedicating 2023 to nurturing the next generation, and promoting a culture of knowledge-sharing and professional pride in customs.