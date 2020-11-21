UrduPoint.com
Dutch Prime Minister Urges To Improve Cyber Security After Secret Meeting Hacked - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:40 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has called on EU officials to strengthen security after a journalist managed to join the video conference of the EU defense ministers, Le Soir newspaper reported on Saturday.

"The ministers should reconsider, how cautious it is necessary to be," Rutte said as quoted by the Belgian news outlet.

On Friday, the European defense ministers held a video conference to discuss the issues concerning the joint European security policy.

The conference was interrupted by Dutch journalist Daniel Verlaan. Verlaan left the conference only when EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stressed that his actions were illegal.

The journalist found the password to the conference in a photograph published on Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld's Twitter page. This incident raised serious questions about the security of the EU official's video conferences.

