Dutch Reporter van der Werff on Potential Shelter in Russia: I Will Consider All Options

Independent Dutch reporter Max van der Werff, who faces pressure following his probe into the MH17 crash, told Sputnik he would consider all options, asked if he could get a political shelter in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Independent Dutch reporter Max van der Werff, who faces pressure following his probe into the MH17 crash, told Sputnik he would consider all options, asked if he could get a political shelter in Russia.

"I will consider all options," van der Werff said.

"There has been an orchestrated campaign in the Netherlands against me based on the Bellingcat reporting. Dutch politicians discussed my work for Bonanza media and suggested the anti-spionage laws must be strengthened.

One of the politicians claiming I work for the Russian secret services is [political party D66 lawmaker Sjoerd Sjoerdsma," van der Werff added.

Asked about threats against him, the reporter said there was "no direct 'I will kill you' stuff, but a continuous misrepresentation about my research."

"This is not new for me, since the same happened more than ten years ago when I researched war crimes committed by Dutch troops during the war of independence in Indonesia," van der Werff concluded.