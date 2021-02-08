UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Snow Keeps Some Covid Sites, Schools Closed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:14 PM

Dutch snow keeps some Covid sites, schools closed

The Netherlands remained gripped by snow and freezing temperatures Monday, shuttering several schools that were due to reopen after a seven-week closure and closing some coronavirus test and vaccination sites

The Hague (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Netherlands remained gripped by snow and freezing temperatures Monday, shuttering several schools that were due to reopen after a seven-week closure and closing some coronavirus test and vaccination sites.

Snow had stopped falling after the country was hit by the first major snowstorm in a decade on Sunday, dubbed Storm Darcy, but the Netherlands remained under weather alerts.

Coronavirus test and vaccination locations in at least eight towns including Haarlem, Alphen aan den Rijn and Den Helder were staying shut because of the wintry conditions, the GGD public health service said.

Primary schools across the country that were closed in early December as part of the Netherlands' toughest coronavirus restrictions since the start of the pandemic were meanwhile allowed to reopen on Monday.

But dozens of schools in the capital Amsterdam, the port city of Rotterdam, Utrecht and other locations were staying shut, mainly because of transport difficulties for pupils and staff, public broadcaster NOS said.

Trains were slowly getting back to normal, but road traffic remained disrupted, with part of the A1 motorway from Apeldoor to Amersfoort closed due to snow and ice.

The Dutch infrastructure agency reported 450 accidents since the weekend.

The sub-zero conditions are set to grip the Netherlands into next week, with daytime temperatures of minus 6 degrees Celsius (21.2 Fahrenheit) and falling as low as minus 11 degrees Celsius at night.

The big freeze has raised hopes that the Netherlands' famed canals will ice over in some places by around Thursday, allowing people to go ice-skating, a national obsession.

Dutch media reported that many shops had already sold out of skates in anticipation of the first such chance to take to the ice since 2018.

If the icy conditions continue, it could raise pressure on authorities to allow a traditional 200-kilometre (125-mile) ice-skating marathon through 11 cities called the Elfstedentocht to be held for the first time since 1997.

Dutch authorities have so far ruled it out even if the conditions are right, because of the risk of coronavirus transmission if crowds gather to watch.

Storm Darcy, which also caused transport disruption in Germany, was now heading across the North Sea towards Britain.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Snow Motorway Road Traffic Germany Marathon Utrecht Haarlem Rotterdam Amsterdam Netherlands December Sunday 2018 Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ominous Djokovic crushes Chardy in Australian Open ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Spanish Foreign Minis ..

16 minutes ago

Spanish factories post worst slump since 2009

2 minutes ago

Nida Yasir’s mother passes away

21 minutes ago

Fluoroscopy Suite inaugurated at MTI KTH for cardi ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan set to complete one billion trees plantat ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.