East China's Shandong Reports 1 New Confirmed COVID-19 Case

Thu 21st January 2021

The coastal city of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case and one new asymptomatic infection on Wednesday, local health authorities said Thursday

The two cases are a couple and were reported in Pingdu, which is administered by Qingdao.

They had travelled to the city of Anda in Heilongjiang Province before returning to their home in Pingdu on Jan. 14, according to the Qingdao Municipal Health Commission.

Related epidemiological investigations are underway. As of 7 a.m. Thursday, 77 close contacts and 305 secondary close contacts of the cases had been put under medical observation, the commission said.

