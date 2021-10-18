Ecuador bus crashes into ravine, 11 dead

At least 11 people died and another 12 were injured when a bus veered off the road and crashed into a ravine in Ecuador, emergency services said on Monday

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 )

The bus plunged 100 meters (110 yards) into the ravine in the southern Chimborazo province.

"For now there are 12 people injured and 11 deaths," said ECU911 in a statement.