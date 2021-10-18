UrduPoint.com

Ecuador Bus Crashes Into Ravine, 11 Dead

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 08:01 PM

Ecuador bus crashes into ravine, 11 dead

At least 11 people died and another 12 were injured when a bus veered off the road and crashed into a ravine in Ecuador, emergency services said on Monday

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :At least 11 people died and another 12 were injured when a bus veered off the road and crashed into a ravine in Ecuador, emergency services said on Monday.

The bus plunged 100 meters (110 yards) into the ravine in the southern Chimborazo province.

"For now there are 12 people injured and 11 deaths," said ECU911 in a statement.

Related Topics

Injured Road Died Ecuador

Recent Stories

Usman Buzdar witnesses final match at Qaddafi stad ..

Usman Buzdar witnesses final match at Qaddafi stadium

1 minute ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killings ..

Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

1 minute ago
 South Korean, US Senior Security Officials Discuss ..

South Korean, US Senior Security Officials Discuss Relations With Pyongyang - Re ..

4 minutes ago
 US Environmental Protection Agency Announces Plan ..

US Environmental Protection Agency Announces Plan to Combat PFAS Pollution - Sta ..

4 minutes ago
 Crypto Asset and Blockchain Hub to be developed in ..

Crypto Asset and Blockchain Hub to be developed in DWTC

18 minutes ago
 Russian Contracted LNG Supplies Three Times Cheape ..

Russian Contracted LNG Supplies Three Times Cheaper Than Asia, Europe Prices - N ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.