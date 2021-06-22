UrduPoint.com
Efficacy Of Cuba's Abdala COVID-19 Vaccine Exceeds 92% - Developer

Tue 22nd June 2021 | 10:20 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Cuba's coronavirus vaccine Abdala is 92.28 percent effective, its developer, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), said.

"Abdala achieved 92.28% efficacy in the three-dose regimen and becomes the second candidate vaccine to meet WHO requirements," CIGB said.

Earlier, a group of Cuban biotech companies, BioCubaFarma, reported 62 percent effectiveness of the Soberana 02 vaccine developed by the Finlay Institute.

To date, Cuban experts have developed five candidate vaccines against COVID-19: Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus (developed by the Finlay Vaccine Institute), Abdala and Mambisa (developed by CIGB). Soberana 02 and Abdala are in industrial production.

