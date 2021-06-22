UrduPoint.com
Egypt Invited As 'Guest Country' To 2022 St. Petersburg Economic Forum

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:21 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Egypt was invited as a guest of honor to the 25th edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia next year, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Egypt's participation in this major economic forum, especially during its 25th jubilee, will create promising opportunities for cooperation between Egypt and Russia on trade and investment," a ministerial statement read.

Egypt's participation in next year's forum was raised during a recent meeting between Russian presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov and Egyptian Ambassador in Moscow Ihab Nasr. The Egyptian embassy and Russian authorities will continue cooperation leading up to the forum.

