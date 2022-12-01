UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Says Twitter Beginning To Block Fake, Spam Accounts

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Elon Musk Says Twitter Beginning to Block Fake, Spam Accounts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Twitter owner and US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said that the social media platform has begun blocking fake and spam accounts, which may result in decreasing number of followers for Twitter users.

"Twitter is purging a lot of spam/scam accounts right now, so you may see your follower count drop," Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

Musk closed a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter on October 28 after months of negotiations and legal disputes with the company about the number of fake accounts on the social media platform, which the entrepreneur believed was much higher than the company reported.

After becoming Twitter's new owner and CEO, Musk introduced significant changes to the company's policies and day-to-day operations. The entrepreneur fired previous CEO Parag Agrawal as well as thousands of regular Twitter employees, prohibited work from home, and announced a new verification system, according to which users will receive a verification mark for $7.99 a month.

