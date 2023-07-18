Elon Musk Says Wants Publicly Available Overview of How Ukraine Spends US Aid Money

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he would like to see a publicly available overview of how US aid funds to Ukraine are being spent

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he would like to see a publicly available overview of how US aid funds to Ukraine are being spent.

"Would be nice for the public to have some clue how the money is spent," Musk said via Twitter on the latest aid the Biden administration provided to Ukraine.

Musk tweeted in response to a post - originally reported by Reuters - about the Biden administration being set to announce another $1.3 billion in military aid for Ukraine.

Earlier on Tuesday, the administration announced $250 in aid for Ukraine's agriculture sector and $500 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine the day before.

The administration will announce the latest military aid package in the coming days, but it is said it will include air defense systems, counter-drone systems, attack drones and munitions, according to reports.