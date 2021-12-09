EMA Calls on Vaccine Makers to Share Data on Omicron Tests

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) requires COVID-19 vaccine developers to share data of their tests on determining neutralization level against the Omicron coronavirus variant, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the EMA, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) requires COVID-19 vaccine developers to share data of their tests on determining neutralization level against the Omicron coronavirus variant, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the EMA, said on Thursday.

"The companies producing the vaccines are required to submit the results of their laboratory tests to determine the level of neutralization of omicron and discuss options with us," Cavaleri said during a briefing.