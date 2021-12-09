UrduPoint.com

EMA Calls On Vaccine Makers To Share Data On Omicron Tests

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:02 PM

EMA Calls on Vaccine Makers to Share Data on Omicron Tests

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) requires COVID-19 vaccine developers to share data of their tests on determining neutralization level against the Omicron coronavirus variant, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the EMA, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) requires COVID-19 vaccine developers to share data of their tests on determining neutralization level against the Omicron coronavirus variant, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the EMA, said on Thursday.

"The companies producing the vaccines are required to submit the results of their laboratory tests to determine the level of neutralization of omicron and discuss options with us," Cavaleri said during a briefing.

Related Topics

Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ENOC signs MoU with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding f ..

ENOC signs MoU with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding for plastic-to-liquid plants

3 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi attends opening of UoS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi attends opening of UoS 3rd Strategy Conference

3 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives India&#039;s Chief Minister of ..

RAK Ruler receives India&#039;s Chief Minister of Gujarat

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Silicon Oasis organises Motor Show for class ..

Dubai Silicon Oasis organises Motor Show for classic and sports cars

18 minutes ago
 Cholistan, Thal, Koh-e-Suleman to get solar energy ..

Cholistan, Thal, Koh-e-Suleman to get solar energy: CM

39 seconds ago
 New Zealand Police Postpone Use of Facial Recognit ..

New Zealand Police Postpone Use of Facial Recognition Technology - Reports

43 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.