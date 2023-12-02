Open Menu

England Snatch Thrilling Women's Nations League Win Over Netherlands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2023 | 01:00 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) England kept Great Britain's Olympic bid alive with a stirring fightback from two goals down to beat the Netherlands 3-2 in the Women's Nations League on Friday.

The Lionesses were in danger of a third defeat in Group A1 after Lineth Beerensteyn notched a first-half brace for the Dutch at Wembley.

That would have ended Team GB's hopes of featuring in next year's Olympics in Paris.

But Sarina Wiegman's side battled back with two goals in quick succession from Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp just before the hour mark.

England substitute Ella Toone completed the sensational escape act in the first minute of stoppage time to the delight of the 71,632 crowd.

"I feel a little bit strange. I am really happy with the win but in the end you hope you win by two goals so you are in a better position," Wiegman said.

"We said at half-time that we were not playing badly, but yes we had conceded two goals and we had to do better.

"Coming back from 2-0 down and how we showed up in the second half was so well done.

It was a good performance. Overall it was a really good game."

With second-placed England and group leaders the Netherlands both beating each other by one goal, the pair are separated by goal difference instead of their head-to head record.

World Cup runners-up England will reach February's Nations League finals with a win over Scotland at Hampden Park in their last group match on Tuesday, provided the Netherlands do not beat Belgium.

"We are dependent on the other game but if we want to progress we need a really good win by four goals I would say. We can control by playing well and winning that game. That is what we need to do first," Wiegman said.

Team GB can qualify for the Olympics if nominated nation England make it to the Nations League finals and advance to the final.

Great Britain would also seal an Olympic berth if England finish third in the Nations League finals, provided France make the final.

Belgium drew 1-1 with Scotland in Friday's other Group A1 contest.

