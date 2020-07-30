UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eni Trims Production Forecast After Massive Loss

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:45 PM

Eni trims production forecast after massive loss

Italian oil and gas firm Eni cut its annual production forecast on Thursday for the third time this year after recording a steep quarterly net loss as crude prices plunged due to the coronavirus pandemic

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Italian oil and gas firm Eni cut its annual production forecast on Thursday for the third time this year after recording a steep quarterly net loss as crude prices plunged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eni said its now expects production of 1.71 to 1.76 million barrels per day in 2020, down from an earlier forecast of 1.75 to 1.80 million barrels per day, and well below its 1.87 million barrels per day in 2019.

Its shares fell 2.1 percent to 8.235 Euros in morning trade on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Eni posted a second-quarter loss of 4.4 billion euros ($5.17 billion), due to huge asset writedowns, compared to year-ago profit of 424 million euros.

Analysts had been expecting a loss of 4.8 billion euros, according to a consensus forecast by financial information provider Factset Estimates.

For the first half of 2020, Eni posted a loss of 7.

3 billion euros.

Second-quarter production fell by 6.6 percent to 1.71 million barrels per day, it said, slightly above the expected 1.68 million barrels per day.

Eni predicted that number to rise to around 2 million in 2023 to reach a peak in 2025 of 2.05 to 2.10 million barrels per day.

The company said it would cut capital expenditures by 35 percent this year and 30 percent in 2021, mostly due to reduced exploration and production.

Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi called the second quarter "one of the most challenging quarters the oil and gas industry has faced in its history.""While actions taken by OPEC have allowed the market to reach some stability, emerging from the pandemic will be difficult, with signs of great uncertainty still to come," he said in a release.

Dividends would not be set, he said, but instead "depend on the scenario and the industrial development of the group".

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Company Oil Milan Gas 2019 2020 Market From Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Shape of Future; Express Yourself With The All ..

1 minute ago

IHC to hear govt’s peal for appointment of legal ..

39 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

40 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

47 minutes ago

NDMA Chairman says govt took best measures to coun ..

56 minutes ago

Heavy Rainfall Inundates Homes, Kills 2 in South K ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.