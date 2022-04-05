UrduPoint.com

Estonia Closes Russian Consulate General In Narva, Embassy Office In Tartu - Ministry

Published April 05, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Estonia has decided to close the Russian consulate general in Narva and the embassy office in Tartu, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Today 5 April, Estonia summoned Vladimir Lipaev, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Estonia, to present a diplomatic note on the closure of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Narva and the Consular Office of the Russian Embassy in Tartu.

Estonia also decided to expel and declare as persona non grata 14 of their staff, including seven employees with diplomatic status," the ministry said in a statement.

